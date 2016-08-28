In Hansal Mehta’s directorial venture Simran, Kangana will play a Gujarati NRI named Praful Patel.

National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut has gone to the U.S. where she is preparing for her role in forthcoming film Simran.

In Hansal Mehta’s directorial venture Simran, Kangana will play a Gujarati NRI named Praful Patel.

“She (Kangana) is doing her recce and workshop session with Hansal Mental and team for Simran. She is in Atlanta right now meeting hotel staff to get the nuances correct,” sources said.

The Queen star had left for the U.S. on August 24 and she will back in Mumbai on September 1.

Simran is the story of a girl, her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime.

According to sources, the shooting for the film is expected to commence from September end.