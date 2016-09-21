Kalki Koechlin says she is not getting any offers to be part of a commercial film, and that she feels she has become a victim of her own image. The actress has been lauded for doing offbeat roles, including in films like Dev.D, Shaitan, and That Girl in Yellow Boots. She has also tried to balance such roles by being part of films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

“But I am not getting any commercial films now,” she says. “People kind of slot you after each performance. You have to constantly break that.”

On her present projects, she says, “I am doing a documentary, Azmaish-Trials of Life, as part of which I travel through our country and ask people what they think can be better about the country.”