Manikandan’s next release, which will hit the screens later this month, will be Tamil drama "Aaandavan Kattalai".

National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, most popular for helming the critically acclaimed Tamil drama “Kaaka Muttai”, has acquired the remake rights of a Hollywood film which he plans to direct next year.

“It’s true that I’ve acquired the remake rights of a Hollywood film. It’s too early to divulge details but it’s a very interesting project and I plan to work on it next year,” Manikandan told IANS.

Unwilling to share more information, he said he will work on this project after he wraps up “Kadaisi Vivasayi”.

“I’ve already begun pre-production work on ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’. It needs a 70-year old lead actor and we are currently on the lookout for one,” he said.

