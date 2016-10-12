Jyotika’s next film titled ‘Magalir Mattum’

Actress Jyotika’s next Tamil outing, in which she plays a documentary filmmaker, has been titled “Magalir Mattum”, and it has been borrowed from an eponymous yesteryear Tamil hit which was produced by Kamal Haasan.

Jyotika’s husband Suriya has jointly produced the new film with Christy Pictures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Suriya thanked Kamal Haasan for parting with the title.

Directed by Bramma, the film is a women-centric drama, which also stars Bhanupriya, Saranya Ponvannan and Urvashi in important roles.

Ghibran has been roped in to compose the tunes for the film, more than half of which has already been shot.

Last seen on screen in a comeback role in 2015 Tamil drama “36 Vayadhinile”, Jyotika has resumed acting full-time.