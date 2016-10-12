Jyotika reportedly plays a documentary filmmaker in her upcoming Magalir Mattum. The title has been borrowed from the eponymous film starring Nasser, produced by Kamal Haasan. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Suriya, who’s producing the film with Christy Pictures, thanked Kamal Haasan for parting with the title.

Directed by Bramma, the film is a women-centric drama, also starring Bhanupriya, Saranya Ponvannan and Urvashi in important roles.

Ghibran has been roped in to compose music for the film, with the shooting almost half-way through.

Last seen on screen in the 2015 Tamil drama, 36 Vayadhinile, Jyotika, it appears, has resumed acting full-time.