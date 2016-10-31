The solo song is a duet, and it was reportedly shot in Ukraine. The album, however, is said to feature five or six songs.

Rajinikanth-starrer 2.o, a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, will most likely feature just one song, according to a source. “Though the album will feature five or six songs, the idea is to shoot just one song. Work on it is already over,” a source from the film’s unit said. The song is a duet, and was shot in Ukraine.

“It has been picturised on Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson,” he added.

Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman is composing music for this film, which marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who’s playing the villain. The film also features Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles.

The first look of 2.0 will be unveiled on November 20 in Mumbai.