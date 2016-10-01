TOPICS

Julian Prakash’s upcoming period film, Ilami, is set in 1700 against the backdrop of Jallikattu. Yuvan of Saattai fame and Anu Krishna play the lead roles.

Yuvan had to undergo a makeover for the film. “I went through a rigorous workout regime to get the beefed-up look of a youngster who excels in Jallikattu. I had to grow long hair as well,” he says.

Kishore plays a crucial character in the film with Akhil playing the villain.

Talking about the difficulty of making a period film, Julian says, “Cinematographer Yuga and I had a tough time choosing locations. We have shot the film in pristine locations without electric poles and mobile phone towers. We also erected huge sets for the village shots.”

