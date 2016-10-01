Julian Prakash’s upcoming period film, Ilami, is set in 1700 against the backdrop of Jallikattu. Yuvan of Saattai fame and Anu Krishna play the lead roles.

Yuvan had to undergo a makeover for the film. “I went through a rigorous workout regime to get the beefed-up look of a youngster who excels in Jallikattu. I had to grow long hair as well,” he says.

Kishore plays a crucial character in the film with Akhil playing the villain.

Talking about the difficulty of making a period film, Julian says, “Cinematographer Yuga and I had a tough time choosing locations. We have shot the film in pristine locations without electric poles and mobile phone towers. We also erected huge sets for the village shots.”