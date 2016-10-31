Sources reveal that Jayam Ravi is playing a tribal character in his upcoming yet-untitled film being directed by Vijay. The project has already hit the floors and also features Sayyeshaa, the actress seen most recently in Shivaay.

“The tribal role has also required that he beef up and undergo a makeover,” the source says. “The look is being heavily guarded as it is thought to be one of the highlights of the film.”

The project marks the first-time collaboration between Ravi and Vijay, whose last film, Devi, has done very well.

While Harris Jayaraj has been roped in as the composer, Tirru is the cinematographer.