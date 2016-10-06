The film has neither a roar nor the pick-up

Is Jaguar the worst thing ever to happen to a newcomer? Undoubtedly yes, like it happens to every big hero launch. Grandson of an ex-Prime Minister, Nikhil Gowda’s launch made a lot of noise pre-launch and was spoken about much in recent times for its lavish budget and the sprinkling of big names like Tamanna and Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishna and Jagapati Babu. The story has been written by star writer Vijeyendra Prasad. The writer has given a reasonably good plot but only an experienced actor could have pulled it off. Also Nikhil with his modest looks couldn’t gel with the character written for him, the exuberance notwithstanding.

Nikhil plays SS Krishna, a first year medico who hacks a television channel and telecasts a murder live. Partners in crime, Sampath and Aditya Menon are clueless. How the duo turn filthy rich and set up a television channel and a medical college respectively is revealed towards the end, and that is quite engaging. Jagapati Babu plays a CBI officer whose mission is to nab him. The problem was with the dilution of the script, the screenplay in the first half of the story that focused too much on introducing and elevating the hero. The finale is also not without its loopholes. Ramya Krishna’s crossed leg regal posture on a chair, similar to that in Baahubali raises a few laughs stripping the film of its seriousness. Brahmanandam’s presence is purely for commercial interest and Tamannaah’s item number brightens the screen.

The only actor who walks away with a meaty role and substance is Adarsh Balakrishna, as a bespectacled and a good hearted medico and brother of the heroine. Deepti Sati is a mere show piece. Nikhil goes for an over kill, he should have given it to his audience in doses rather than a whole package. We see his fights, lengthy dialogue delivery, innumerable dances and if that is not enough a parameter to judge his work..the eponymous Veena step (Chiranjeevi’s) and outdated medical histrionics. In this story we also have a dog owned by the heroine which is kidnapped and retrieved; the dog draws a portrait of its kidnapper to perfection and the criminal is identified.Rao Ramesh’s entry brings in the required intensity. Mahadev’s execution is disappointing.

Jaguar

Cast: Nikhil Gowda, Deepti Sati

Director: Mahadev

Music: Thaman

Rating: 1 star