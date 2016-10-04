With "#ItsNotThatSimple", which will go live on Viacom18’s streaming service Voot, Swara makes her debut in the web series space.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, whose latest project is a six-episode web series “#ItsNotThatSimple”, says she has always loved her choice of films.

Having starred in films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and Nil Battey Sannata, Swara told IANS: “I think there is a mix of everything in terms of scripts. You tend to get more bad scripts than good one. I am lucky that I am being offered so much work and I have always been good with choosing good scripts.”

“I choose the best of what I have.”

“I instantly said ‘yes’ to the web series because it’s a fresh, adult, rational and unapologetic take about looking at relationships and the complications that young urban people face in the world of marriage and relationships,” she said.

The series, directed by Danish Aslam, narrates the story of four characters who were all surviving their existence till their lives intertwined and changed forever. It dwells on the idea of marriage, relationships, a woman’s stand in a marriage, love and more.

Other actors in it include Vivan Bhatena, Akshay Oberoi and Karanveer Mehra.

Swara said while most films are from the male point of view, “#ItsNotThatSimple” is from the women’s viewpoint.

“This is a story which has a woman as the protagonist. The story revolves around the women’s point of view,” she said, while pointing out films like Silsila and Masoom which touched upon extramarital affairs.