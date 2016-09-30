The actress said it is hard to remain unbiased after seeing the disturbed situation where Indian soldiers have lost their lives

Expressing her views on banning Pakistani actors in Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut has said that seeing the disturbed situation where Indian soldiers have lost their lives, it is hard to remain unbiased.

“Right now, we are very overwhelmed for the loss of our soldiers and it is very hard to be objective. I hope love and art will win surely but presently we can’t expect to be unbiased,” Kangana said during a media interaction at a press conference for the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival.

The Queen actress was present at the event to unveil the trophy for this year. Speaking about the film festival the actress said: “We feel very proud of MAMI festival. More than anything, it is an opportunity for us to build a film festival, which can find its place on the map of International Film Festivals.”

“I hope that happens soon. It is very important for us to spot new talents,” she added.

On the professional front, Kangana has completed filming for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, a romantic drama set during World War II, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Besides that, the 29-year-old has Hansal Mehta’s Simran and Ketan Mehta’s biopic on Rani Laxmibai as her upcoming projects.