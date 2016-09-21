Tamil sci-fi thriller Irumugan has reportedly grossed Rs. 92 crore in 12 days since its release, according to an official statement from Thameens Films. The makers are confident that it will soon join the Rs. 100 crore club. Directed by Anand Shankar and starring Vikram in a dual role, Irumugan released worldwide on September 8.

“We are extremely happy with the numbers. The film has performed really well even outside Tamil Nadu,” producer Shibu Thameens said. It is to be noted that Shankar-directed I was the first Vikram film to have entered the Rs. 100 crore club.