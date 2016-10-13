Irrfan Khan, back from the premiere of his latest film, Inferno, in Florence, believes that it’s a great time to be an actor. “I can say that with full authority. Our cinema is being recognised and acknowledged internationally. Very soon, we will be able to make our presence felt in every corner of the world,” he says.

Talking about the experience of being part of the premiere, Irrfan says that it was a delight to interact with the journalists at the Florence venue. “They asked intricate literary questions about the film. They wanted to discuss the film’s connection with Dante’s Inferno. No one asked me about Indian politics.”

The eminently international Irrfan is back in India for Inferno’s release. “Actually, I’m supposed to be in the US for some important meetings. I had to cancel them and get back as the producers of Inferno, in all their wisdom, decided to release it in India two weeks in advance,” laughs Irrfan.

Allegedly, the producers of Inferno decided to advance their film’s release in India to cash in on Irrfan’s presence in the cast. “They wanted me to be the face of the film in India. I gladly and humbly accepted the honour,” he adds.

Recently, Tom Hanks was quoted saying, “I thought I was the coolest guy in the room until Irrfan walked in.” Irrfan laughs it off as his great co-star’s magnanimity. “Just being around him is so enriching. He is a generous co-star, colleague, and I can comfortably say we’re friends.”

The film is releasing tomorrow.