Salman came out with his own production banner — Salman Khan Films — in 2014, and co-produced 'Dr. Cabbie'.

Superstar Salman Khan says he will support independent movies and filmmakers with his production banner if he likes the subject, but for now he is “supporting myself”.

Salman came out with his own production banner — Salman Khan Films — in 2014, and co-produced Dr. Cabbie. He also backed his project Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Hero. The actor is now backing his third collaboration with director Kabir Khan in Tubelight.

Asked if he will ever support independent filmmakers, Salman told IANS: “I’m supporting myself right now.”

“If I really like something, like how we liked Chillar Party, then I will take over the film,” he added.

The superstar, who is busy with Tubelight, went on to say that he will dive into the project by comparing it with a moving train.

“I will board a moving train provided the train is good, comfortable and fast.”

After making an impressive mark on the box office with Sultan this year, the actor is seen on the small screen as a host of reality TV show Bigg Boss 10, which is aired on Colors channel.