The 34-years-old Quantico star, who is playing the role of antagonist Victoria Leeds in the movie adaptation of popular TV series of 90s, said people will hate her in the film, reported ET online.

The movie also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

“I’m so bad and so mean and patronizing and evil. I don’t know, America’s going to hate me.

“I’m serious. Zac and The Rock? I’m so mean to them and they’re like the people’s champion and the people’s prince and... it’s not going to be fun!,” Priyanka said.

She also teased the upcoming season of Quantico.

“I just saw the first episode a couple of days ago and it’s explosive. By the end of the episode, people are going to be like, ‘Wait what?’ but that’s what we do. I’m very excited.”