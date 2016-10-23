The actor said she prefers to be on the safer side rather than getting hurt.

Actress Anushka Sharma says she is very practical and cautious when it comes to falling in love.

The 28-year-old actor, who was addressing a session at the ongoing 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, said she prefers to be on the safer side rather than getting hurt.

“I am very practical. It’s not like I will fall in love with someone standing far away. If I know the guy is not interested I don’t fall in love. This is my safety. You can’t go on telling ‘I am in love’,” Anushka said.

The actress will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Johar has put in a lot of efforts in designing the look of his two leading ladies and Anushka said the directors involvement in the way she looked helped her in focusing more on her role.

“The budget of his clothes is high. It helped me perform better. As an actor I am careless with the way I look on screen. Since you work with Karan your hair, make up and costumes is all taken care of and I just had to focus on getting my character right. It just worked me.”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is set for a Diwali release on October 28.