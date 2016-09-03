Actors have always chosen roles to suit their image, writes Mohan V. Raman.

M. G. Ramachandran and N. T. Rama Rao are among actors who have used their on-screen image successfully to leverage political clout. During his initial days, MGR played the roles of deities: Lord Vishnu in Dakshayagnam (1938), Indra in Prahlada (1939), and Lord Shiva in his first film as a hero, Sri Murugan (1946). However, after joining the DMK, a party known for its rationalist outlook, he stopped doing such roles. Another actor, S. S. Rajendran, who was associated with the Dravidian movement, avoided such roles too. MGR, instead, adopted the image of a tireless worker, a champion of the poor and the downtrodden. He played characters who respected women, revered their mother, and eschewed ‘bad habits’. Interestingly, he went on to adopt many of these traits himself. For instance, he named his house ‘Thai Veedu’, and his studio, Sathya, after his mother. He modelled himself as a paragon of virtue.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, millions revered NTR, and thought of him as god incarnate, as a result of him playing the roles of deities—especially Lord Krishna—time and again. I have seen those from all over Andhra Pradesh travelling to his T. Nagar home for a darshan. I’ve seen them lie prostrate and light camphor as a symbol of their devotion.

The great actor Sivaji Ganesan, interestingly, did the opposite of MGR. A follower of Periyar and Anna, he was also in the thick of DMK politics when he made his debut in Parasakthi (1952). But he had no qualms about playing negative roles. He was often shown smoking cigarettes and drinking on screen. An actor first, he did not appear to care about building an ‘image’. Despite leaving the DMK in mid-1950s, he did not show immediate interest in playing the roles of deities. He may have occasionally done films like Sampoorna Ramayanam (1958) and Karnan (1964), but it took him almost a decade before he collaborated with director A. P. Nagarajan and did a spate of films based on mythology. After leaving the DMK, he joined the Congress and remained an active supporter of Kamaraj. Along the line, he seemed to have turned into a nationalist, and played the roles of patriots like Kattabomman and V. O. Chidambaram. He raised funds for jawans during the Sino-Indian war, and even travelled with a group of actors to entertain them during this period.

More recently, Rajinikanth made sure that the audience knew of his devotion to Saint Raghavendra, and frequently went on trips to Mantralayam before playing the saint in his 100th film, Sri Raghavendra. Reportedly, the entire film unit, including Rajinikanth, went vegetarian, and also fasted on Thursdays. This was much publicised, perhaps to counter the image he had acquired then. S. P. Muthuraman, who directed the film, admits to being wary of helming the project, but was convinced by producer K. Balachander. “He told me that he’d help with the scripting. We went to Mantralayam and offered prayers both before and after the film. I had to watch a number of A. P. Nagarajan films to familiarise myself with the genre,” he says. Though the film did well, it wasn’t quite among Rajinikanth’s biggest hits. Throughout his career, Rajinikanth has propagated generic messages including the triumph of the truth, and the reward of hard work, as they are considered to be fairly non-controversial.

Interestingly, there were also those whose choice of roles were in contrast to the people they were. Take the case of M. N. Nambiar. An established villain, he was in reality a pious and simple man. A devotee of Lord Ayyappa, he went on pilgrimages to Sabarimala that weren’t really publicised. Sivakumar, who had a ‘clean’ image, didn’t have a problem playing an alcoholic in Balachander’s Sindhu Bhairavi. His fans had trouble accepting this contrast though. When a well-known atheist like Sathyaraj played Periyar, it was well-received. So, you have to wonder. What if Kamal Haasan were to play a deity? How would that be received?