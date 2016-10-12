Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, slated for worldwide release on January 26, will have a simultaneous release in Telugu too! The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu on account of Hrithik’s huge fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the producers. A statement from the producers read, “The Krrish series and Dhoom 2 have been huge hits in the Telugu states,” read the statement.

The first look teaser of Kaabil, along with its Telugu version, will be released next month. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars Yami Gautham and has music by Rajesh Roshan.