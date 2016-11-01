Filmmaker Homi Adajania denies that his upcoming film Takadum bears any similarity with Karan Johar’s latest Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and refuses that the shoot for his film has been pushed because of this reason. “We had to rework certain angles,” the director says.

Some sources have revealed that the makers of Takadum have delayed the shoot to work on some changes to their screenplay as there were similarities with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released last week. Adajania says, “It’s nothing like that at all. We just felt that we needed to rework certain angles, mainly on the structure of the screenplay to improve it.”

Adjania, who has made films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny, says that the shoot will continue once the team is happy with the changes. Takadum stars Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput, and will be the second time the actors are paired after their 2013 film, Shuddh Desi Romance.