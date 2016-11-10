Readers write in their top five films.

ROCK ON!!

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this is a heart-warming tale of friendship told in a realistic manner, accompanied by a dose of dazzling music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai and Co. truly work magic.

MUMBAI POLICE

When the brilliant script penned by Sanjay-Bobby duo was well executed by Rosshan Andrews, Malayalam cinema got one of its best movies ever in the crime thriller genre. Prithviraj plays the role of cop Antony Mosses, who investigates his friend’s murder, while a road accident results in him losing his memory.

VAARANAM AAYIRAM

Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon joined hands with actor Suriya and music composer Harris Jayaraj in this movie, which explores an adorable father-son relationship. The movie also has some deep love tracks, soulful music and stellar performance by Suriya, who shone both as father and son.

12 ANGRY MEN

A timeless classic almost entirely shot inside a courtroom. Twelve members of a jury debate whether the accused is guilty or not. Shot in the black and white era, this gem of a movie still wows viewers worldwide.

BADLAPUR

This Bollywood flick is a dark revenge drama that questions the viewers’ morals and their concept of hero and villain. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui excelled as usual, Varun Dhawan too pulled off an intense role commendably. Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Divya Dutta all contributed to make this Sriram Raghavan directorial awesome.

Vishnu M. Menon

Thrissur

