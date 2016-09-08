Readers send in their top five films
Taare Zameen Par
The movie unravels the life and imagination of an eight-year-old dyslexic child. However, with the arrival of the art teacher, his life changes for the better as the teacher guides him to overcome his disability and make a mark in school.
Pranchiyettan and the Saint
Through a series of conversations, St. Francis of Assisi shows a new path for a rice merchant, who dreams of being honoured with a Padma Shri.
The movie is a satirical take on society and those chasing honours and awards.
Ustad Hotel
The movie traces the life of a young man who wants to become a chef, much against the wishes of his father. His grandfather becomes a guiding light to the young man in search of his destiny.
Ayaalum Njaanum Thammil
Set in picturesque locations, this flick by Lal Jose explores the life of a young doctor who is mentored by a senior doctor to become an honest and dedicated medical professional.
Philips and The Monkey Pen
Ryan Philip is a troublesome yet curious kid. The film is about how he becomes a role model for his friends. In one inspiring scene, Ryan tells his father, “I thought the truth would pain you” and he responds “The truth isn’t bitter; it is the lies that are excessively sweet.”
VANI LAKSHMI R.
Tripunithura
(Readers can send in their top five lists to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words.)
Keywords: 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', 'Ustad Hotel', 'Ayaalum Njaanum Thammil', 'Philips and The Monkey Pen'