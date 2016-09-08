Readers send in their top five films

Taare Zameen Par

The movie unravels the life and imagination of an eight-year-old dyslexic child. However, with the arrival of the art teacher, his life changes for the better as the teacher guides him to overcome his disability and make a mark in school.

Pranchiyettan and the Saint

Through a series of conversations, St. Francis of Assisi shows a new path for a rice merchant, who dreams of being honoured with a Padma Shri.

The movie is a satirical take on society and those chasing honours and awards.

Ustad Hotel

The movie traces the life of a young man who wants to become a chef, much against the wishes of his father. His grandfather becomes a guiding light to the young man in search of his destiny.

Ayaalum Njaanum Thammil

Set in picturesque locations, this flick by Lal Jose explores the life of a young doctor who is mentored by a senior doctor to become an honest and dedicated medical professional.

Philips and The Monkey Pen

Ryan Philip is a troublesome yet curious kid. The film is about how he becomes a role model for his friends. In one inspiring scene, Ryan tells his father, “I thought the truth would pain you” and he responds “The truth isn’t bitter; it is the lies that are excessively sweet.”

VANI LAKSHMI R.

Tripunithura

