A.R. Rahman, who is busy with Tamil film projects such as Rajinikanth’s 2.o and Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, has completed composing nine songs for an upcoming yet-untitled project featuring his nephew G.V. Prakash Kumar.

“Since it’s a music-based film, Rahman was required to compose all the songs even before the shooting commenced. He has also completed a few portions of the background score. The project is slated to go on the floors later this year,” a source in the know told IANS.

To be helmed by cinematographer-filmmaker Rajiv Menon, the film will star Prakash in the role of a drummer.

“Most of the songs will be situational and will be part of the narrative. Hence, the film features nine songs. Prakash, who is a composer himself, is gearing up to play a drummer,” he said.

The makers are yet to finalise the leading lady for the movie.