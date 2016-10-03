National Award-winning director Praveen Sattaru’s film on former Indian badminton champion Pullela Gopichand will be made in Telugu, Hindi and English.

“The plan was always to make the film in three languages. Since Gopichand is widely popular, the makers have decided to make the film in Telugu, Hindi and English. The pre-production work has already started and the project will go on the floors next year,” a source from the film’s unit said.

Actor Sudheer Babu, a former badminton player who had trained under Gopichand, will play the role of his guru on the big screen. The makers have already finalised locations across China, Japan, Ireland and Scotland.

Sattaru will commence work on the biopic after he completes working on the a Telugu project with actor Rajasekhar. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil.