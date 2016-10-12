After all the acclaim that has come the way of her last release, Pink, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Ghazi, which, she says, “will be one of its kind.”

“I am very proud to a part of it. It’s India’s first submarine film and is based on a real incident of how a Pakistani submarine was sunk,” she adds.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, has been confirmed to be about the sinking of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine.

On her role in the film, the 29-year-old says, “I play a Bangladeshi refugee. This is the only period film I have done so far.” But it is not a typical period drama, she adds.