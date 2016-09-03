With the passing of Gene Wilder, a whole generation of moviegoers must finally accept that their childhood is well and truly over.

It is with considerable sadness that I read about the death of Gene Wilder, one of the finest comedians the world has ever known. I caught up with his more celebrated earlier work on VHS, after I had the opportunity to watch some of his later work when they released theatrically in India. My first Wilder was Sidney Poitier’s Stir Crazy (1980), where he plays an out-of-work writer who, along with an unemployed actor (played by another great comedian Richard Pryor), gets falsely accused of robbing a bank and gets sentenced to life imprisonment. Once in the clink, a hidden side to Wilder’s character is discovered — he is a dab hand at riding and is therefore chosen to participate in the prison’s rodeo competition. Much mayhem ensues thereafter.

In Poitier’s Hanky Panky (1982), Wilder is again falsely accused, this time of murder, and is on the run. In 1984, an exceptional year for music, the whole world was humming along to Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called To Say I Love You’, and I was no exception. I discovered that the song was on the soundtrack of The Woman In Red, a film starring in and directed by Wilder. He plays an advertising executive who is obsessed by the titular woman. I also discovered that this wasn’t even the first film he directed. Pausing only to register the fact that The Woman In Red was adapted from Yves Robert’s French film Pardon Mon Affaire (1976), I began my Wilder journey, beginning with his directorial ventures. The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother (1975) proved fiendishly difficult to track down, but I did in the end, and quickly followed that up with The World’s Greatest Lover.

And then The Producers (1968) happened to me. Apart from reconfirming Wilder’s genius to me, I also discovered the world of writer, director and actor Mel Brooks. From there on, it was an easy step to Brooks’ Young Frankenstein (1974), where Wilder memorably plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the notorious Dr. Victor Frankenstein. His first meeting with the bug-eyed and hunchbacked Igor, played with glee by Marty Feldman, is a scene that I have played again and again and never fails to cheer me up. And in Blazing Saddles (1974), also by Brooks, Wilder’s Jim The Waco Kid is a character for the ages.

Though I am a huge fan of Roald Dahl’s writing, at the risk of heresy, I must say that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was never one of my favourites. It is therefore only because Wilder played Willy Wonka in Mel Stuart’s 1971 Dahl adaptation Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that I saw it. Normally, in the book-versus-movie debate, I tend to prefer the written word, but in this case, the film adaptation, and Wilder’s performance in particular, made Dahl’s work sing for me.

With Wilder’s passing, a whole generation of us must finally accept that our childhood is well and truly over. But we’ll always have the memory of him delivering Brooks’ dry-as-dust line in Blazing Saddles: “Well, my name is Jim, but most people call me... Jim.”