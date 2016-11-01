Gautami said she continued to admire his monumental talent and achievements.

In an emotional statement posted on her blog, describing ‘one of the most devastating decisions’ she has had to make, actress Gautami Tadimalla announced that she had split with actor Kamal Haasan, her partner of almost 13 years.

“It is never easy for anyone in a committed relationship to realise that their paths have irreversibly diverged and that the only choices in front of them are to either compromise with their dreams for life or to accept the truth of their solitude and move ahead,” she said, sharing her post on her social media account. She said it had taken her a couple of years to take the decision.

She said it was a difficult but necessary decision. “For I am a mother first and foremost, and I have a responsibility to my child to be the best mother that I can be. And to do that, it is essential that I am at peace within myself,” the statement read.

Stating that she had always been a fan of Mr. Haasan, she said she continued to admire his monumental talent and achievements. “I have also learned a great deal from working with him as costume designer and I’m proud that I was able to do justice to his creative vision in those films,” her statement said.