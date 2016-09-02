The surviving characters from its previous season are expected to return along with Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent.

There’s good news for Game of Thrones fans. The popular fantasy-drama series has started production for season seven in Northern Ireland.

Additional locations for the season include Spain and Iceland, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The surviving characters from its previous season are expected to return along with Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent.

However, there are some new minor roles that are to be filled, as well.

The hit series is shooting seven episodes for its upcoming season which will air on Star World Premiere in India.

Directors on board include Alan Taylor and Jeremy Podeswa. The show is expected to debut later than usual despite its reduced order, putting it out from the Emmys 2017s nomination, but the series is up for a whopping 23 primetime honours next month.

The Season 7 of Game of Thrones will air on Star World Premiere HD in India next year.