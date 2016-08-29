"I can really wear whatever I want. I try to be presentable wherever I am going."

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dapper as a showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2016 here, says he always puts in an effort to look presentable wherever he goes.

Asked about how much pressure does he, as a celebrity, feel to look good all the time, Ranbir told IANS: “Of course, you know there is lot of criticism, but thankfully I don’t really read any of that. So I can really wear whatever I want. I try to be presentable wherever I am going... That’s the effort I put in, just to look presentable.”

Ranbir was rumoured to have split with actor Katrina Kaif after a long relationship. Do such bad times affect him?

“I don’t know. No comments,” said the actor, who is gearing up for the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on October 28.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also stars Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with Katrina in Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu.