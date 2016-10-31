This Halloween, if you’ve decided to vegetate at home rather than go out, here are some jolly zombie films to keep you company.

A word of advice: ditch the pizza and popcorn, the gore just might put you off food.

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

This sequel to George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead shows the United States of America in the grip of a zombie apocalypse. While the rural areas and the military are able to fight the ravenous undead to a certain extent, the towns are largely overrun with zombies leading to a collapse of society. With four survivors barricading themselves in a mall, the subtext of mindless consumerism is obvious. However, even if you are not into sociological commentary Dawn of the Dead has enough thrills and exploding heads to keep you engrossed.

Zombieland (2009)

Bill Murray’s cameo is a hilarious highlight of this entertaining zom-com. Four survivors—college nerd Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Twinkie fanatic Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) hot girl Wichita (Emma Stone) and her sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) set off on a road trip to find a zombie-free space, after the world is infected by a virulent strain of a virus etcetera, etcetera. Smart and funny, whether it is Columbus’ rules or his droll commentary, Zombieland directed by directed by Ruben Fleischer offers a quirky take on the genre.

World War Z (2013)

Based on Max Brooks’ book of the same name, the zombies in World War Z move quickly unlike their shuffling earlier avatars. The movie also provided a way to defeat the zombies apart from the head shot. Though Brooks’ book didn’t have Brad Pitt’s Gerry Lane as UN investigator, his presence lent considerable star power to the movie, about a virus outbreak that turns people into flesh-eating undead in 12 seconds. Directed by Marc Forster (who also directed Quantum of Solace) the film featured spectacular set pieces offset by quiet moments that were equally thrilling.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Directed by Raj and D.K., Go Goa Gone stars Kunal Khemu and Vir Das as two stoners Hardik and Luv who decide to tag along with their responsible flatmate Bunny (Anand Tiwari) who is going to Goa on work. In Goa, the three attend a rave at an island where a new drug is introduced. They do not try the drug as they cannot afford it, which turns out to be a blessing as everyone who takes the drug turn into zombies. With the help of the fake Russian, Boris (Saif Ali Khan) the three friends have to escape the island. The songs (‘Babaji ki Booti’, ‘Khoon Choos le’, ‘Slowly, Slowly’) the jokes (“Sea that side”) and Saif Ali Khan (I keel dead Peepul), Go Goa Gone is entertainment all the way.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Shakespeare rocks as always and this retelling of Romeo and Juliet proves that once again. Based on Isaac Marion’s novel of the same name, the movie is told from the perspective of a zombie named R (that’s all he remembers of his name). He hangs out in an airport (apart from malls, the airport is another place where people do seem to look like the living dead) with other zombies and his best friend M till he meets a young woman Julie.

As the relationship develops between R and Julie, a wondrous change comes over R. The path of true love never did run smooth and the lovers have to convince Julie’s father, Colonel Grigio, who is an unbeliever. Nicholas Hoult makes for a lovable R while John Malkovich makes for a teeth-gnashing Grigio.