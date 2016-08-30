The much-awaited first-look teaser of Karan Johar-Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil was released. Within hours of it hitting YouTube, it has managed to amass more than 100,000 views.

The film appears to be a take on unrequited love as suggested by a dialogue towards the end of the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor, sporting two looks (one with a beard and one without), in a voice over, says Ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hain (there’s nothing like the power of unrequited love), as his character walks away from Anushka Sharma’s character, teary eyed.

As the opening visuals suggest, Ranbir could be playing a singer in the film. Ae Dil Hain Mushkil is also the first time we would be seeing Ranbir pairing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It is, however, his second film with Anushka Sharma after last year’s Bombay Velvet. It also features an extended cameo by Fawad Khan.

Karan Johar last directed the segment Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh in Bombay Talkies, a film that showed the director’s prowess in handling a tough subject after the candyfloss Student of the Year.

Ae Dil Hain Mushkil features the director’s first collaboration with hit music composer Pritam and the title song has been sung by Arijt Singh.

The film is slated to release this Diwali.

