Readers send in their top five lists.

Iqbal

If you are in need of inspiration, this is the film for you. Shreyas Talpade is in the titular role of a hearing- and speaking-challenged boy dreaming of making it into the Indian cricket team. Naseeruddin Shah, a former cricketer, helps the poor village boy realise his dream.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

The real-life eternal love story of Moideen and Kanchanamala, portrayed in reel life by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy, and R.S. Vimal probably making the best ever directorial debut in Malayalam.

Alaipayuthey

While most love stories focus on life before marriage, this Mani Ratnam flick shows the problems faced by a couple who married against the wishes of their parents. A.R. Rahman's popular music added to the success of the film.

3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani has magic in his films and this one is his best. A film that tells you to do what your mind says and giving you tons of positive energy in the process. The awesome chemistry between the lead actors makes it a fun fiesta.

Drishyam

This Jeethu Joseph film shows how the protagonist tries to save his family from trouble against all odds. Brilliant performance from the whole cast and a superb climax made it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Akash S.

Thiruvananthapuram

