Farhan Akhtar launched Rock On!! 2's poster

Actor Farhan Akhtar uploaded the first look poster of his film Rock On!! 2 and tweeted, ‘Woohooo! Here we go... #RockOn2 poster. #ReliveTheMagik’.

A sequel to the 2008’s super hit Rock On!!, much of the film is said to be set in Shillong, a place often called the rock capital of India. Apart from the original cast, two more actors, Shraddha Kapoor and Shashank Arora, form a part of the sequel.

Sharaddha Kapoor too took to Twitter last night to voice her excitement to be a part of the sequel saying, “Made it into the band. Hanging with the coolest guys in town.#RockOn2 poster out TOMORROW at 10 am! #ReliveTheMagik”.

While the first part was directed by Abishek Kapoor, Rock On!!2 is directed by Shujaat Saudagar. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed Rock On!!’s hit songs, have been retained for the sequel as well.

The film is being shot by Belgian cinematographer Mark Koninckx who had earlier worked on the Tamil film Mariyan, which starred Dhanush.

Rock on!!2 will release on Novemeber 11.