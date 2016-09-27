The actor will be performing with band ‘Farhan Live’

Actor Farhan Akhtar will be performing at the fourth edition of the upcoming ‘Enchanted Valley Carnival’ (EVC) this December.

India’s largest multi genre music and camping festival ‘Enchanted Valley Carnival’ will have Farhan perform with his band ‘Farhan Live’. The two-day festival offers a mix of music, adventure and entertainment to fans.

“I am excited to perform with my band ‘Farhan Live’ at Enchanted Valley Carnival this December. With Bollywood as part of EVC for the first time, I’m excited to be one of the first ones to unveil it. Looking forward to all the madness that awaits,” Farhan said in a statement.

The festival offers interesting aspects of Indian culture through bon fires, painting and art workshops, drum circles and silent parties.

This open air celebration will be held at Aamby Valley Airstrip on December 17 and 18.

The actor-singer’s film Rock On!! 2, in which he plays a musician, is set to release on November 11.