Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.

The 30-year-old actor will star in the upcoming untitled spin-off, featuring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, the role made famous by Harrison Ford in the original movies.

Clarke’s character has not yet been revealed but an announcement on StarWars.com stated, “Emilia Clarke is heading to a galaxy far, far away — and she’s going to meet Han and Chewie.

“StarWars.com is excited to announce that Clarke, known for her stirring portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, will join the upcoming untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie. Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures.”

Clarke joins Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover — previously cast as Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, respectively — in the highly—anticipated film, which is set prior to the original Star Wars trilogy.

The untitled Han Solo movie, helmed by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is set for release in 2018.