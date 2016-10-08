Director Rathina Shiva on his just-released Rekka

His directorial debut, Vaa Deal, is yet to see the light of day, but director Rathina Shiva is not perturbed. “Possibly, it is destiny that Rekka has moved ahead in the race,” he says.

Shiva says he has overcome the disappointment of Vaa Deal. “As a director, I have done my job, and even the first copy is ready. The issues are beyond me, and hopefully, the movie will emerge as my second venture.”

Talking about the lead pair of Rekka, Vijay Sethupathi-Lakshmi Menon, who have been paired for the first time, Shiva feels the chemistry between them is one to watch out for. “The storyline is a personal incident early in my life, for which I could not make amends. Through the protagonist of the film, I have done my best to ease my conscience. You will get to know the answer in the movie.”

Can we expect a commercial entertainer from Shiva? “I have not compromised on the entertainment quotient in Rekka. When you have performers like Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon, the director’s job becomes simple. The lead man has a job to do for his survival, but it’s made easier by certain factors he tries to grapple with. I could bank on Imman’s musical score for the surprising elements introduced periodically.”

Shiva is all praise for Vijay Sethupathi who gave an instant nod when the script was detailed. “One look at his recent projects will reveal the kind of variations he has done. Convincing him to flex his muscles to be part of an action film, with a staple diet of comedy and sentiment for a mass audience, was some task. Now, we are waiting for viewer feedback.”