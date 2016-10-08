Director Meera Kathiravan on his upcoming film, Vizhithiru, that’s been funded by his friends

After his last film, Aval Peyar Tamilarasi, which, despite critical acclaim, didn’t do well, director Meera Kathiravan found it difficult to get a producer. “Fortunately, a few of my close friends seemed to have faith in my work and believed in the script to bankroll Vizhithiru. And, given the creative freedom I had, I think the end result is very good.” He is currently finalising the release formalities for the film.

While ‘empowerment of women’ was the central theme of his first film, Vizhithiru is about four individuals, four different stories, four moods and their convergence and influence over each other at one place late one evening, and how their journey through the night becomes a revelation for each of them. “Krishna plays a village youngster who comes to Chennai. Vidharth, who is paired with Dhansika, is a typical Chennaiite. Venkat Prabhu plays a single parent to a small girl (Baby Sara), and Rahul Bhaskaran (paired with Erica Fernandes) plays the role of a rich kid from Pondicherry,” says Kathiravan. Abhinaya plays a radio jockey, while S P B Charan plays an investigative journalist.

A highlight in Vizhithiru is the song sequence featuring T. Rajendar, Dhansika, and Vidharth. “Apart from writing the lyrics for the song, T. Rajendar has also rendered the song, and danced for the song sequence. This incident may not have too much relevance in the screenplay, but the episode is quite necessary for the plot. Incidentally, seven music directors – T. Rajendar, Vijay Antony, G. V. Prakash, Santhosh Narayanan, S. Thaman, C. Sathya, and Alphonse – have sung six songs in the film, tuned by new music director Sathyan Mahalingam,” he says.

Since the whole story happens during the course of a night, Kathiravan had to shoot mainly outdoors, only during the nights. “To some extent, shooting in certain areas during the night was easy, but it took more time. Being a multi-starrer, it was a challenge to get the majority of the actors together every night ,” says Kathiravan.