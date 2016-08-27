Features » Cinema

August 27, 2016
August 27, 2016

The horror of it

Mani sharma
Director Mani Sharma says he is ready with four sequels for his recently released Bayam Oru Payanam

Believe it or not, debutant director Mani Sharma, whose Bayam Oru Payanam has just hit the theatres, has as many as four sequels ready. That’s because he’s been writing scripts for years now, while waiting to make his first film. “I had a horror script ready for Vijay Sethupathi even before Pizza hit the screens,” says Mani, who formerly assisted A. R. Gandhi Krishna of Chellame fame.

About the title of his latest release, he says, “Within each of us, there is fear. I believe that fear too is a journey, in a way, and that’s what the film is about.” He also warns that should audiences miss even a small sequence in the film, the story may not make too much sense. “I’ve worked really hard on the screenplay, and it’s important that audiences pay close attention.”

He says he has tried a few tricks to unsettle the audience. “I’m confident that if I manage to get them intrigued in the opening portions, I can get them to like the film,” he says.

