Director Gokul tells k. v. vasudevan that Kashmora will be a milestone in Karthi’s career

Director Gokul says he owes Kashmora’s title to a novel he read years ago. “The name just stuck, and I’ve always wanted to use it. It’s mysterious and makes you want to find out more.” Karthi reportedly plays three characters in the film.

Although he doesn’t want to reveal much about the story, he says one of the three roles Karthi plays is nothing like the actor has ever done. “It’s a powerful character—that of a warlord belonging to a bygone era. The other role is that of a typical youngster. As for the third role, you’ll have to watch the film to know,” he teases. “The warlord character, interestingly, comes with a streak of humour too.”

Gokul has done two films so far: Rowthiram starring Jiiva, and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara starring Vijay Sethupathi. Kashmora is his first shot at a big-budget film. “Budgeting is not really up to me. I only state the script’s requirements. I finished the film a day ahead of schedule,” he says.

According to Gokul, Kashmora can’t be said to belong to any genre. “I let the screenplay travel from one genre to another. The script gave me a lot of scope for improvisation”

A lot of VFX work, including 3D Face Scan technology, has gone into the film. Gokul says he has spent many sleepless nights, trying to get the effects right. “We worked with 25 different studios. If I had had to work with just one or two, it would have taken months.” On the 3D Face Scan technology used, he says, “Karthi’s character does some incredible stunts. The technology helped make it look natural.” Huge sets were also built for the period scenes. “We had to convey grandeur,” he says. “The period scenes are almost 30-minutes long, and have been woven into the narratives of the other two roles Karthi plays. The film will be a milestone in his career.”