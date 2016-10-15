Director Arivazhagan says that Kuttram 23 will be a unique medical thriller

An ardent fan of Hitchcock, director Arivazhagan has directed four films so far, including his upcoming Kuttram 23. Not surprisingly, all four have been thrillers.

“I have learnt a few tricks from watching Hitchcock films,” he says. Kuttram 23 is based on crime writer Rajesh Kumar’s novel, but Arivazhagan has tweaked it to suit cinema sensibilities. “There is also a message that I feel strongly about. If Kuttram 23 stands out as a good medical thriller, it will be a great personal victory.”

Arivazhagan is pleased that he has managed to cast Arun Vijay, who plays a police officer. “This is the first time he’s playing a policeman. He has worked incredibly hard to get his body language right for the character. He has perfected even the small things, like a police salute. From playing a law breaker in Yennai Arindhaal, he has now come full circle.”

Arivazhagan hints at another project with Arun Vijay, but first he’s eager to find out how the audience takes to Kuttram 23. “Kuttram 23 is also Arun’s 23rd film. Perhaps that sentiment angle will help to bring some luck.” He’s pleased about the response to the film’s first look. “I can assure that the film will be a wholesome entertainer.”