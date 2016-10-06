Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who’s previously made Demonte Colony, has confirmed that he has approached Anurag Kashyap for the villain role in his upcoming Imaikaa Nodigal. “Nothing has been finalised yet. We’re waiting to hear from him,” Ajay says.

Tipped to be a thriller, the project stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in the lead, with Nayanthara reportedly playing a pivotal role. To be produced by R. D. Rajasekhar, the film will be backed by Cameo Films.

Anurag was last seen playing villain in A.R. Murugadoss’s Akira. Ajay Gnanamuthu, interestingly, has previously assisted A. R. Murugadoss in films like 7aum Arivu and Thuppakki.