Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of her debut international film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, has described her character as “reckless, fearless and relentless.”

Deepika shared a 15-second-long video on her Instagram page and described her character thus. The Bajirao Mastani-star captioned the clip: “Serena ‘XxX: The Return Of Xander Cage’”.

Deepika plays a character called Serena Unger, and stars opposite Hollywood star Vin Diesel in this sequel. Directed by D.J. Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa, and is scheduled for release on January 20, 2017.