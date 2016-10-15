Debutant director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy tells chitradeepa anantharam that his film Saithan is about mind games

Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, the director of Saithan, can’t hide his excitement. He knows that not too many directors get the opportunity to release their film with a commercially bankable star like Vijay Antony, whose popularity is at an all-time high post the success of Pichaikaaran. A visual communication student from Loyola, Pradeep learnt his craft from director Vetrimaaran, whom he assisted in Aadukalam. He then went on to document the travails of marginalised people for a docu-fiction called Ellorum Innattu Mannar.“The film dealt with the lives of weavers, agriculturists, potters, sex workers, and the like.”

It was during this period that the script for a feature film materalised, and his head at a private television channel put him on to Vijay Antony. “After the narration, Vijay Antony decided to produce and act in the film. Working with him has been a pleasure. He is dedicated, and cooperative.” On Vijay Antony’s acting, Pradeep says, “I think it’s very subtle.” Pradeep mentions that the film develops into an action-thriller in the second half. “I am confident that Vijay Antony will emerge as a mass hero after this film.”

Pradeep, who has already started work on his next film starring Sibiraj, says Saithan is a psychological thriller. “In fact, I had suggested the title, Psy-thaan.” Pradeep has cast many veteran actors, including Charuhasan, Y. G. Mahendra and Raja Krishnamoorthy (Kitty). The female lead is played by Arundhathi Nair. “She is a fantastic find, and speaks Tamil. In fact, she has even dubbed for herself. I’m happy that Kollywood now has another talented Tamil-speaking heroine.”