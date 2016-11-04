The 40-year-old British actor plays the lead role as Marvel superhero Doctor Stephen Strange in fantasy film "Doctor Strange".

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he had a tough time saying “sorcerer” in an American accent in “Doctor Strange”.

The 40-year-old actor plays the lead role as Marvel superhero Doctor Stephen Strange in the fantasy film, reported Female First.

“Funny enough ‘sorcerer’ is really hard "[to say] for some reason. And that is a very important word for the character. There’s a lot of Rs going on in that one,” Cumberbatch said.

The British star took help from film’s director Scott Derrickson to get the accent right.

“Probably Scott Derrickson, because he was there all the time. The majority of the crew were English. We had American producers and Scott, and that was sort of it,” he said.