October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 16:45 IST

‘I can never even dream of matching the versatility of Nagesh sir’

Sathish
Sathish

Last weekend, comedy artist Sathish had three releases. He talks about his journey so far and what lies ahead

At a time when comedians have all but dried out in Kollywood, the rapid growth of Sathish comes as welcome news. Three films — Rekka, Remo and Devi — in which he has played supporting roles were released this past week. “It’s a great feeling to have three films get released on the same day. Having said that, there are people who get as many as ten releases in a month,” says Sathish, underplaying its significance.

The late Nagesh, during his peak, had 58 films in 52 weeks once, with an average of 30-35 films a year. Satish says the comparison ends there. “God willing, I might manage such numbers as the years roll on, but I can never even dream of matching the versatility of Nagesh sir. When I watch his films, I try to learn his spontaneity, a basic for any aspiring comedian.”

Madrasapattinam gave Sathish his much-needed break. “The big moment though was the success of Ethir Neechal, which showed my bond with Sivakarthikeyan in every frame. We also hit off well in Marina,

Having made his debut at the age of 20, Sathish says it was a time when not taking chances was tantamount to a crime. “Crazy Mohan then took my under his wing, and I helped write dialogues for stage dramas and tele-serials. It was director Vijay who then gave me the break as a co-dialogue writer in Poi Solla Porom.”

Sometimes, Sathish can’t believe the world he has now become a part of. “To be a part of projects by big banners, and to get my extended footage used in films is an honour. I am also allowed the liberty of experimenting with my body language and lines. Slapstick, however, is a brand I’m not comfortable with. But of course, I don’t always have a say in that.”

Sathish now has two big films in his kitty. “Bhairava and Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. I play the friend of the leading man in both. I’m sure I’ll get good screen time.”

His next release is Parandhu Sella Vaa. “It was a fun-filled ride all through in Singapore, where we have shot most of the film. I am one of three comedians in the film, but my character is an intrinsic part of the plot.”

Sathish yearns for roles like the one played by S. Ve. Shekher in Payanangal Mudivathillai. “Such scripts don’t come along often. But I’m trying to play meaningful roles in the projects I get, instead of mouthing a few funny lines and moving on to the next big project.”

Sathish has also been approached to play the role of a hero. “But I’ve turned them all down. The scripts were good, in fact, but I’m not too keen. I still have to grow as a comedian.”

