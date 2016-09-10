Just about half an hour into ‘Oozham’, Jeethu Joseph lays everything on the table – the villains, the incident that would become the reason for revenge and the entire depth and breadth of the arch villain’s dirty businesses. Like the audience, even the protagonist Surya (Prithviraj) views the incident live through the webcam, hence taking away the element of suspense that has marked two of Jeethu’s successful thrillers ‘Memories’ and ‘Drishyam’.

The why, what and who of it all is revealed in a jiffy. Jeethu seems to be telling us – “That’s all there is to it. Now, sit back and wait for how he gives it all back.”

Krishnamurthy (Balachandra Menon), an honest health inspector with an activist bend of mind, rubs a medical giant the wrong way with his inquisitiveness, which proves too costly for his family. His son Surya (Prithviraj), working in the US, heads back home to take revenge. At the core of his revenge is his expertise in controlled explosions.

Film: Oozham

Direction: Jeethu Joseph

Starring: Prithviraj, Balachandra Menon, Divya Pillai, Neeraj Madhav

Unlike in usual thrillers, the tables here are turned here early on. We get to see the fear creeping up in the mind of Marcus (Jayaprakash), the all-powerful head of the medical company, as an unknown entity hits him where it hurts. The filmmaker is visibly reveling in the power that the underdog wields over the much powerful adversary.

In the non-linear narrative, the action shifts back and forth between a real-time chase sequence and the events leading up to it. But, after a point, the chase, which is painstakingly spliced in with matching cuts to the other track, becomes tedious. Wonder how Jeethu landed upon this idea of using a single chase sequence as one of the tracks in a two-track non-linear narrative. If the narrative still holds up somewhat, it has much to do with the relative strength of the parallel track.

With the entire revenge resting on Surya’s expertise in controlled explosions, the novelty wears off after the second hit. Things are livened up in the second half with the arrival of a hired hit-man Captain (Pasupathy). Interesting are the parts where he guesses the nature of the adversary from the style of the hits. But the character walks on the thin line of becoming a laughing stock, with him reminding us unintentionally of the old ‘pavanaayi’ and ‘Malappuram kathi’.

The script, which commendably eschews off the mandatory romantic track, however falls apart post-interval due to the repetitive nature of the revenge. But even then, Jeethu manages to keep the film in the watchable territory.