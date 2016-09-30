The clash between Rao Ramesh and Sathyaraj is Hyper’s moot point

In a crucial scene, City Planner Narayana Murthy (Sathyaraj) stays firm and refuses to give his consent for a project mooted by Rajappa (Rao Ramesh), a minister, citing that the project is a potential fire trap. Rajappa mocks at his stance and wonders why a government employee should get so worked up. Murthy takes the example of Chennai, which was brought to its knees after the deluge in December 2015, and points at the encroachments on lake beds, which wouldn’t have been there in the first place if government officials hadn’t greased their palms and looked the other way. The example is apt, coming at a time when Hyderabad is limping back to normalcy after the recent rains.

The trump card of director Santhosh Srinivas’s Hyper is this character of Narayana Murthy and what he stands for. The film comes weeks after Janatha Garage and its pivotal scene involving the character of a GHMC employee.

The conflict between Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh’s characters is the silver lining of Hyper, an otherwise formulaic action-entertainer riding on Surya (Ram). The hero’s character is symbolic of the film’s title and his tag ‘energetic star’. Sufficient screen time is devoted to build the hero’s aura. A storm rages on ahead of his birth; his cries are deafening and he stops abruptly when he’s placed on his father’s arms.

This is the story of a boy whose adoration for his father is obsessive enough to be a bane for the father. Apart from obsessing over this father, Surya just loiters around with his friends. It goes without saying that the hero is a Good Samaritan. So what if he palms off Rs. 10,000 from Bhanumathi (Rashi Khanna) to help someone in need?

Rashi’s character is a cliché. She just has to act dumb, cute and gullible. When Rashi makes a bespectacled entry, we know she will undergo a makeover, courtesy the hero. After the transformation to a glam doll, she has no role apart from pining for the hero. She is nowhere to be seen in the later portions but brought in promptly for song sequences. Rashi does her part quite well. But for how long do we see such stereotyped characters?

But then, for all that talk of heroism, Ram is also saddled with an ill-etched part that doesn’t tap his acting potential. It’s a role that’s more reckless and over confident than pragmatic. Why else would he blindly forge a bond with a rowdy sheeter (Murali Sharma)? The rowdy sheeter part, too, evokes unintentional fun than fear.

The clashes between Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh lead to some smart moments that punctuate long-drawn mundane sequences. There are clever jibes at the media as well, for weaving in assumptions alongside reporting events as they unfold.

A few other films earlier have shown the hero and villain trying to be one-up on each other using the media. In Hyper, barring a few moments, there’s nothing innovative. Ghibran’s music and Sameer Reddy’s cinematography make a mark, though this is far from their best work.

Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh, who steals the show yet again, are the film’s saving grace.

Hyper

Cast: Ram, Sathyaraj and Rashi Khanna

Direction: Santosh Srinivas

Rating: 2.25