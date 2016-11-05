China to be theme country at Kolkata film festival

155 films from 65 countries to be screened.

Notwithstanding the recent dip in bilateral ties, China will feature as the ‘Focus Country’ in the 22nd edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), beginning here on November 11.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will inaugurate the festival for the fifth time in a row. Celebrities Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Kajol will also participate in the inaugural ceremony.

KIFF officials told The Hindu that seven Chinese films would be screened at the festival. One Chinese film will be part of international competition for women directors.

“This is an international film festival. There is nothing political about it. It is all about good cinema,” director-general of the festival and Principal Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Atri Bhattacharya, said. The Chinese films that are to be screened at the festival are Xuan Zang, American Dreams in China, Black Coal Thin Ice, The Monster Hunt, To The Fore, Wolf Totem and Go Away Mr Tumor. A eight-member delegation from the Chinese film industry is likely to be present at the KIFF.

The city is home to the largest Chinese-Indian community in the country.

The organisers are making last-ditch efforts to screen Pakistani film Jago Hua Savera, a 1959 classic, at the festival.

Eminent director and festival chairperson Gautam Ghose told The Hindu that there is no confirmation from the distributors if the film would be available for screening. Earlier, the film which has a number of Bengali actors and artists was pulled out of the Mumbai Film Festival.

Along with the competition for women directors, the organisers have included a separate international contest titled Innovation of Moving Images, where nine films from seven countries will be shown.

A total of 155 films from 65 countries will be screened at the festival. Another addition to the festival is a biopic on filmmakers, where films such as Kenji Mizoguchi: The Life of a Film Director, 76 minutes 15 seconds with Abbas Kiarostami, Ray: Life and Work of Satyajit Ray will be screened.

The regional focus for this year’s festival is Marathi film where national award-winning Marathi work Court will be screened along with films like Turtle and Disha.