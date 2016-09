Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music.

Charmian Carr, beloved by fans for her role as the rebellious daughter, Liesl Von Trapp, in the Academy Award-winning film The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 73, her family said on Sunday.

Carr died on Saturday of complications from a rare form of dementia in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, the family said in a statement.