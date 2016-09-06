Catherine Tresa has reportedly been roped in to feature in a special song alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming Telugu action-drama, Khaidi No 150, a remake of Tamil blockbuster, Kaththi.

“The song will be a peppy number, and will have Catherine dancing with Chiranjeevi,” a source from the film’s unit said. The song is yet to be shot. “The dates are being figured out. It will be shot in a specially erected set in Hyderabad,” he said.

Interestingly, the song is an addition to the remake, and doesn't feature in the Tamil original, Kaththi. According to the source, director V.V. Vinayak has added it as a "special treat to Chiranjeevi’s fans."

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, the film is being jointly produced by Ram Charan and Lyca Productions.