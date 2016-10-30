Filmmaker James Cameron has promised to “push” innovation in the service of storytelling on his “Avatar” sequels.

Cameron made the promise as he accepted honourary membership on Friday night in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers during the society’s black tie Centennial Gala here, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

For the sequels to “Avatar” — the most successful movie every made — the filmmaker, tech innovator and explorer said: “I’m going to push. Not only for better tools, work flow, high dynamic range (HDR) and high frame rates (HFR) — the things we are working toward. I’m still very bullish on 3D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen — with no glasses. We’ll get there.”

On the sequels to “Avatar”, Cameron said he’s working on “HDR, 4K for native stereo reduction, all the plethora of things we can do with CG that we couldn’t do or were so difficult, I’m going need a lot of water (simulations), dynamics sims. And merging water, air, fire, all that sort of stuff together into complex simulations is going to be essential for the Avatar films.”

He added, “Movies are going to look better than they’ve ever looked. They already do and they are going to continue (to look better). Anything we can imagine we can put on the screen.”